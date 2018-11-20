Share:

Islamabad-There appears to be an effort to regularise Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence in the guise of ongoing ‘regularisation process’ by declaring it a part of Islamabad’s Zone-IV. However, this is being done without proper identification of the highest watermark of Rawal Lake, which is essential for exact demarcation of Zone-III and Margalla Hills National Park.

The move comes after the Supreme Court took notice of sprawling, irregular construction in Bani Gala after a letter written by Imran Khan. The court has since pestered the inhabitants to bring their properties within the ambit of law.

To avoid the legal bottlenecks, the concerned formations in Capital Development Authority (CDA) are trying to include Imran Khan’s house in Zone-IV, where building by-laws permit private housing instead of the Zone-III, where private housing is prohibited under prevailing civic regulations.

Though, in response to a notice issued by the Building Control Section (BCS), the Prime Minister has submitted some of the required documents for the regularisation of his residence in Bani Gala. However the same is not as easy as it seems if the prevailing law will be enforced in letter and spirit.

PM Khan had constructed his residence spread over a piece of land measuring 300-kanals and 5-marlas situated in the real estate of village Mohra Noor that was earlier supposed to be located in Zone-III and more importantly in the Margalla Hills National Park. The civic body’s officers were quite vocal in this regard in past. However, after the formation of incumbent government, things turned around and people exercised caution while sharing their opinion on the matter. Although, they still believe that proper demarcation of Zone-III is necessary to avoid an impression of carrying out regularisation under pressure of the powerful elite.

The Margalla Hills National Park comprises the Rawal Lake and an area within a distance of two kilometres from the highest water mark of the Rawal Lake declared by S.R.O 443 (I) dated 28th April 1980 issued under Section 21 of the Islamabad Wildlife (PPC&M) Ordinance, 1979 while the boundary of the park and zone-III is same towards Bani Gala.

When contacted, a senior officer of the authority-who wished not to be named, said: “To settle the boundary issue once for all and for the transparency of the process, the XEN Small Dams Organisation, Punjab should be contacted being custodian of the Rawal Lake for the identification of its highest water mark on ground.

“Without proper identification, the whole process would become tainted”, he maintained.

While responding to a specific question in this regard, the Director Regional Planning CDA Arshad Chohan was of the different view and he explained that the Survey of Pakistan had already bifurcated the Zone-III and IV in its report submitted before the Supreme Court according to which the residence of Mr. Khan falls in Zone-IV. Sources inside the civic body informed this scribe that the documents submitted by the premier would be scrutinize, but a final outcome is linked with the judgment of the apex court.

Background of the issue

According to the CDA Ordinance 1960 and Martial Law Regulation 82 of 1963, which was subsequently attained a protection under the Constitution of Pakistan 1973, the approval of building plans across the capital city was the sole mandate of the civic body.

Meanwhile, during 1979-1992, the same responsibility was transferred to the local government under the Local Government Act 1979 but they were bound to grant such approvals according to the master plan of Islamabad. In 1992, the CDA formulated its zoning regulations and bifurcated the city in five zones by specifying their respective use and according to these regulations there was no provision for the private housing in Zone IV and same area could be used for agro farming and for institutions’ buildings only while the Zone-III was completely prohibited for any kind of construction.

However, the civic body in year 2010 amended its zoning regulations and further divided the zone IV into four sub-zones and allowed private housing schemes in sub-zone B and C.

According to bylaws for these areas the existing villages and settlements were envisioned to be upgraded while the individuals and owners of existing structures were allowed to get approval of their buildings from CDA after paying scrutiny fee, regularisation, development and commercialisation charges as determined and levied by the authority from time to time whereas the new developments and schemes were advised to seek prior approval of the authority.

However, the civic body never bothered to regularise the existing buildings according to aforementioned bylaws as well as to curtail new development within set parameters.

Resultantly, a haphazard development turned the natural valleys into a mismanaged settlement of the city. However, the civic body remained in hibernation till the intervention of the Supreme Court.

The issue once again came into limelight when the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar took Suo-Moto notice over a letter written by Imran Khan seeking CJP’s attention towards “municipal lawlessness” in Bani Gala.

However, Khan’s move backfired when CDA declared his own residence as ‘illegal’ in reply while a ‘building plan’ submitted by the incumbent premier in apex court was declared ‘fake’ as well. Following the apex court’s direction regarding regularisation of buildings in the area, the civic body issued around 1000 notices to the owners including Imran Khan while in response around 200 people approached CDA for regularization.

The process is currently stalled as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in its decision to restrict CDA from the regularisation had directed to form a commission to revise the whole master plan while the same judgment was also upheld by the Supreme Court and the matter is pending before it.