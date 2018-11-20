Share:

LAHORE-Fahad Hussayn Print Museum launched a captivating new fall/winter collection titled ‘The Huntsman’s Lament’ on his Instagram. This was Pakistan’s first ever-online fashion show to be done and depicted a series of vibrant outfits that were full of life and colour on the runway.

The collection portrayed a quest of a high fashion fairytale narrative and each piece on the runway was the accumulation of an extraordinary fashion voyage that left everyone raving for more. Featuring women and menswear, this collection characters a consolidation of convulsive elements that enhance the graceful silhouettes coalesced together in various layers.

The element that caught the eye of many was the strategic use of nature and the surroundings incorporated exceptionally well in every ensemble on the runway. The Huntsman’s Lament integrates botanical and apostolic orientation concocted together in audacious and gallant hues.

The whole colour palette in which this collection is set aims to celebrate the splendour of the nature surrounding us while the season of fall blends into a frosty and chilly winter. The originating silhouettes are mingled with timeless bespoke menswear and custom in house styling elements to create the aura of a mystical tale. Additionally this collection is an acclimatization of a devoted manifestation of prayer. Speaking about the collection, Fahad Hussayn said: “The Huntsman’s Lament is an appreciation to all beautiful things and angelic that not only stirs up an entreating beseech but also acquire the components of gratitude."

This collection is extremely special as it platforms convention hand painted prints and embroideries over linen drapes and refined cut lines. Each piece is a tale of mystic in itself that is truly bewitching.”

