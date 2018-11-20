Share:

ISLAMABAD-Communita Pakistan and Face Foundation for Arts, Culture and Education are all set to present ‘The Kahani Baaz’ a storytelling show on November 25 in the federal capital. The organizer of Communita Pakistan told APP that after requests from the people, we are finally coming to the capital city with a storytelling show. He said ‘The Kahani Baaz’ is an evening where storytellers will get a chance to tell their story. He said more importantly it’s a chance to become a better storyteller, perform in front of a supportive crowd and take part in a completely democratic competition.

“Some of the best poets and storyteller like Kamran Rizvi, Abu Ibrahim Alim , Muhammad Shan Rajput would join the show” he said. He said the theme for show is ‘First Times’, all stories must reflect the theme and the time limit for each story was five minutes. He said interested people can send the description of their stories in two lines at team.communita@gmail.com with the subject line ‘The Kahani Baaz Islamabad’.