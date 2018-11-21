Share:

LAHORE - Five persons were sentenced to 15 years in prison by Lahore Accountability Court in a corruption scandal related to Gujranwala Irrigation Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

Accountability Court’s Judge Najam-ul-Hassan also ordered the convicts to collectively pay a fine of Rs 58.145 million. The court announced its verdict in the case related to the housing project in Gujranwala district in which Rs 97.891 million were fraudulently embezzled.

One of the accused persons Farrakh Zaman was acquitted by the court while a female accused Tanvir Hamayun was declared as proclaimed offender.

The court handed three-year sentence in prison with Rs 9million to Ghulam Ali, three-year with Rs 7 million to Zaka Ullah Bhatti, three-year with Rs 9.1 million to Asad Ali, and Rs 800,000 fine to Riaz Bhatti. Another accused Ahmad Shah was ordered to pay Rs 38.195 million fine in the same case.

The National Accountability Bureau had launched investigation into the mega corruption scam after several victims filed complaints with the anti-graft authority about the fraud.