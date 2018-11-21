Share:

KHANEWAL/BAHAWALPUR/GUJRANWALA/KASUR/SADIQABAD - Police have made foolproof security arrangements to guard Milad ceremonies and processions in different districts of Punjab.

In Khanewal, the district police have ensured stringent security measures for the processions and gatherings of 12th Rabiul Awal.

According to District Police Officer M Masoom, as many as 950 policemen will perform security duties for on 12th Rabiul Awal. They will be flanked by 930 Qaumi Razakaar and more than 250 police volunteers. "Qaumi Razakaar and volunteers have been trained at District Police Lines for security duties." All the routes of processions have been examined and declared clear; the processions will be monitored through CCTV cameras. The processions will be escorted by the vehicles of Elite Force. All the routes of processions will be secured by barbed wires. The DPO appealed to public to cooperate with police to maintain law and order. He said that all the security arrangements would be controlled by a Control Room established in the DPO office.

In Bahawalpur, foolproof arrangements have been made to maintain peace throughout Bahawalpur division. Walkthrough gates and CCTV cameras have been fixed to monitor the processions. Entrance of irrelevant persons will be strictly prohibited in the processions. All resources will be utilised to avoid any unpleasant incident. Extra security measures have been adopted for sensitive points in the division where the law and order situation could be disturbed.

A total of 176 Milad processions and ceremonies will be organised in the division, and for their protection 4,326 police officials along with 1,114 police volunteers and 1,032 special police officials will observe their duties.

Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer Imran Mehmood told The Nation that Bahawalpur division would host 176 Milad ceremonies and processions; 82 of them would be held in Bahawalpur district including six of category A, 13 of category B, and 63 of category C. "Similarly, 33 Milad processions and ceremonies will be held in Bahawalnagar district out of which 15 of category B and 18 of category C. While Rahim Yar Khan district will observe a total of 61 Milad ceremonies and procession out of which three will of category A, three of category B, and 55 of category C." The RPO added that 4,326 police officials, 1,114 police volunteers, and 1,032 special police officials including 36 DSPs, 121 inspectors, 369 sub inspectors, 515 assistant sub inspectors, 316 head constables, and 2,969 constables would perform security duties.

The RPO said that Bahawalpur division police had installed a total of 16 walkthrough gates, 550 metal detectors, and 300 CCTV cameras; in Bahawalpur district, two walkthrough gates and 245 metal detectors; in Bahawalnagar district, five walkthrough gates, 75 metal detectors, and 120 CCTV cameras while in Rahim Yar Khan district, nine walkthrough gates, 230 metal detectors, and 180 CCTV cameras had been installed. He added that all DPOs and SDPOs had been directed to observe their duties with full concentration during Milad gatherings. He stated that Elite Force and Muhafiz Squad would patrol around the Milad gatherings. In case of emergency, Quick Response Force and Reserve Squad would respond immediately.

Today, Bahawalpur Milad-e-Mustafa Committee will take out a Milad procession on 12th Rabiul Awal which will start from Sirani Mosque, Bahawalpur.

In Gujranwala, Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) will be celebrated with religious fervour. Dozens of Milad processions shall be organised in different areas of the city while the main procession will be taken out from Sheranwala Bagh. The district administration and police have completed all necessary arrangements to maintain law and order in the city. A control room has been set up at DC office while a large number of police personnel shall perform duties on procession routes.

In Kasur, Rescue 1122 will be on high alert on 12th Rabiul Awal. District Emergency Officer Dr Farzand Ali said that Rescue 1122 staff would be deployed in different areas of the district with medical equipment. Besides, the district police have also made foolproof security measures for 12th Rabiul Awal. DPO Dr Shehzad Asif personally visited the routes of Milad processions. DSP (investigation) Ghazanfar Ali Shah and other police officials accompanied him. The DPO appealed to the public to cooperate with police. The traffic police have also made arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

In Sadiqabad, a ceremony was held in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi. It was held under the auspices of Sadiqabad Tehsil Bar Association. The speakers stressed the need for following in the footsteps of the Prophet (SAWW) for success in this life and the Hereafter.