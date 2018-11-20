LOS ANGELES-Gal Gadot was ‘very excited’ about getting ‘Ralph Breaks The Internet’.

The directors of the upcoming Disney animation, Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, revealed that when they asked the 33-year-old actress to play Shank in the ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ series she was overjoyed at the prospect of making her singing debut with ‘A Place Called Slaughter Race’.

In an interview with Collider, Phil said: ‘’We got on the phone with her and had a lovely conversation with her about who this character was and what her relationship was. The fact that she got to sing a song was very exciting to her and yeah it’s over the last year maybe we’ve been working with her.’’

The pair also admitted that they wanted a ‘’cool, calm, collected and wise’’ actress to star as Shank opposite the ‘’bumbling’’ titular character, Ralph, played by John C. Reilly, who could act as a ‘’big sister’’ to the Vanellope, voiced by Sarah Silverman.

Phil said: ‘’I mean when we started envisioning the Slaughter Race world we knew we wanted a character that would sort of function as a big sister to Vanellope in the same way Ralph is sort of like a bumbling big brother. So whoever that was needed to be the opposite of Ralph, cool, calm, collected, wise, lived a lot of life and learned from the life she had lived and so we’re like, ‘Oh like a Gal Gadot type.’

‘’Someone’s like, ‘Well why don’t you just ask he to do it.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah sure that could happen, why not,’ and so we wrote her a letter and explained the character and sent the script she read the script presumably read the letter.’’

 

 