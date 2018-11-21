Share:

MULTAN - Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has claimed that an organised conspiracy was hatched to defeat him in the election.

Addressing a public gathering here in his constituency in Shujabad area on Tuesday, he claimed that the opponents won the seat while he won hearts of the masses. He said that he attended all events taking place in his constituency and shared the moments of happiness and sorrow with the voters. He said that his doors are open to the residents of Sikandarabad round the clock and he would continue serving the people even if he is out of power.