Islamabad-The federal government on completion of its hundred days has planned to launch new national education policy primarily focusing on uniform education system in the country, The Nation learned on Tuesday.

Sources informed The Nation that the new education policy is likely to be announced next week. The policy is based on four major components including brining Out of School Children (OSC) to institutions, introducing Uniform Education System, implementing Quality Education and encouraging the Skill Development Education.

Senior official informed The Nation that the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) is going to launch the new policy after the approval of the recommendations of the task for force by Prime Minister (PM).

Official said that the policy will be launched by initiating the campaign of bringing federal capital’s 30000 OSC back to the institutions. The official said that the ministry has also re-defined the role of some of its departments to get accurate figure of the OSC.

The departments of Academy of Education Planning and Management (AEPM) and Education Management Information System (EMIS) will be strengthened for the data collection on the education situation in the country, official said.

Official said that the sub-committee of the Task Force on Education drafted a roadmap for Uniform Quality Education in Pakistan and recommended nearly 1p7 solutions for implementation of uniform education system to end the discrimination.

It recommended increasing the education budget of education up to 4percent.

Official said that it recommended that the common core subjects should be made compulsory in all education sectors including, public, private and Madrassah system.

The task force recommended offering incentives for the Madrassahs for uniform education system which included provision of free textbook, grant-in-aid to pay salaries of teachers and teachers training. It recommended holding negotiations with Deni Madaris to mitigate their fears, persuading them to introduce general education subjects, to increase employment opportunities of their graduates and widen the world view of their students.

It has been recommended that a set of core subjects be agreed upon and made compulsory for the public as well as private sector schools. Students learning outcomes for each of the core subject may be prepared jointly, while subsequently, all provinces and private sector should accordingly develop their teaching and-learning materials, said official.

The sub-committee recommended that all compulsory subjects including Urdu, English, Maths, Science Islamiyat, Pakistan Studies and Teaching of Holy Quran-Nazra and Fehm-e-Quran for Muslim students only should be included in all streams of education system from primary to higher secondary education.

In line with O and A levels of education, all compulsory subjects should be included in the curricula of grade 1 to 10, whereas only specialized subjects should be taught in grades 11 to 12. It also recommended that integration of O and A level with SSC and HSSC should be ensured.

The official also said the recommendations also included to use Urdu as medium of instruction at Pre- Primary and Primary levels.

It was recommended that after number of studies children learn better in their mother tongue and showed that the use of foreign language as the medium of instruction does not have a very positive influence on children and they are not able to successfully engage in learning tasks.

English may be taught as a subject from Grade-I but the medium of instruction at primary level should either be the Urdu, the national language or provinces may choose regional languages as the medium of instruction at primary level.

It has been also recommended that the federal government may set up a separate national examination board for conducting examinations of subjects taught under international curricula. The board may have the mandate to negotiate with relevant international bodies. The same board may also oversee and approve the textbooks of international examinations for Pakistani students.

The official said that the recommendations included that all provinces including the private sector, should agree upon a common national system of assessment and examination and forum of Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) should be further strengthened.

Spokesperson Federal Education ministry Dr. Rafique Tahir talking to The Nation said that the government is likely to announce the new education policy next week where all stake holders will be invited.

He said that government is committed to uplift the education sector as it is its top priority. He said the policy is focused on bringing around 25million out of school children to institutions, introducing uniform education system and strengthening the skill education in the country.