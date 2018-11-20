Share:

Islamabad-The Chief Commissioner Islamabad has changed the head of the Joint Investigation Team to investigate the case of Tahir Khan Dawar’s kidnapping and murder in Afghanistan.

He has replaced SP (Investigation), Islamabad Gulfam Nasir Warraich with DIG (Operations) Islamabad police, Faisal Ali Raja.

The Chief Commissioner had on November 16 constituted a 7-member JIT under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 to investigate case registered vide FIR 450 dated 28 October 2018 under section 365, 302 PPC, 7-ATA at police station Ramna, Islamabad.

The other team members are SDPO Shalimar Circle, Islamabad; DSP CID Islamabad; representative of ISI; representative of MI; representative of IB and the Investigation Officer of the case. The JIT shall complete investigation within the stipulated time period as laid down in the ATA 1997, according to the Order.

The sources told this scribe on Tuesday that the representatives of the secret agencies had not participated in the first meeting of the team held a day before. The team has started its investigation from Tuesday, according to the sources.