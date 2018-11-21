Share:

The dispute committee of the ICC dismissed PCB case against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over its refusal to play a bilateral cricket series. "The dispute panel formed under the Terms of Reference of the ICC Disputes Resolutions Committee (DRC), has announced the outcome of the recent DRC proceedings between the BCCI and the PCB," said a statement of the ICC.

here. "Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the dispute panel has dismissed the PCB's claim against the BCCI. The judgment is binding and non-appealable," the ICC added.