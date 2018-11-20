Share:

LAHORE-Another hilarious episode of the most awaited drama serial Romeo Weds Heer aired last night enclosing joys and thrills at the same time, a blockbuster by the ace producers, Asad Qureshi and Abdullah Kadwani.

The comical performances keep spouting the laughter out till the end of the episode. However, in the latest episode, things turned out to be a little bit tense.

The episode starts as usual with a punching comedy by Heer’s fiancé Jaidi who gets his ring back from Aflatoon. Nobody can stand the funniest aspect of his performance which is, the way he speaks Arabic.

Jaidi gets a bad dream of marrying Heer but having Aflatoon on his wedding bed, drooling over his wallet again and wakes up with a scream. He hurriedly checks his wallet and can’t hold his breath to think of the problems he is going to face after marriage. He is all the way confused about what Heer really wants.

Romeo gets his routine time in canteen with his class mates while Heer plans for a way out to avoid marrying Jaidi. She even talks about running away with someone fictitiously to skip her wedding. She calls Jaidi to let him know that she doesn’t want to marry him. He loses his mind with a beggar woman and confuses Heer who completely misunderstands him and hangs up.

After this nobody knows what happens to Heer and where has she gone. Heer’s mother worries about her for not coming back and accidentally hurts Nazar who already doesn’t spare anyone at all. He consistently blames them for hurting him on purpose and moreover not serving him good while he is hurt. Heer’s mother keeps comforting him, but Nazar is quite a character. He doesn’t get satisfied no matter what they do. Too much, isn’t he?

Romeo and his family is hilarious, especially his mother Dr Shehnaz. She makes rules for not using cell phones at dinner table but doesn’t follow them herself. She forces Romeo to take lunch from home to avoid diseases caused by the junk food from university. Romeo protests yet gets washed up at her command.

Aflatoon tries to find Heer with Jaidi, searches everywhere for her but fails to find her. Hakeem Luqman’s market buddies think that Heer has run away with someone, making Hakeem Luqman upset. He reaches home and decides to go to the police station. He had to bribe the policemen to get this job done.

Finally he finds out where Heer was. He gets a picture of her on a hospital bed, unconscious. What has happened to her? What has she gone through? Let us know what you think. We will have to wait for the next thrilling episode to find out.