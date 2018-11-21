Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Khusro Bakhtyar stressed a need for fast-track industrial cooperation by developing holistic framework with China and initiating development work on special economic zones.

While chairing 57th CPEC progress Review meeting the minister said that the promotion of trade and industrialization, cooperation in the field of agriculture, socioeconomic development and poverty alleviation are new doors of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and governments of both the sides are committed to uplifting of the less developed areas.

The meeting discussed preparation for CPEC 8th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC), being planned in the coming weeks at Beijing, China besides reviewing progress of the ongoing projects.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar highlighted that socio economic development areas were focused of the recent PM’s visit to China where not only enhancement of scope of CPEC was agreed but also opening of new avenues for bringing prosperity and a positive change in livelihoods of people of Pakistan. This is reflected with the formation of new Joint Working Group on Socio-Economic Development Sector and Poverty alleviation, he added. “This will open new doors for education, health, vocational training and agriculture” he said. He further believed that the steps will contribute to reducing regional disparities and social inequality, and improve life expectancy and quality of life.

Minister for Planning, Development & Reform also said that the economic attractiveness of CPEC serves as an irresistible magnet for us to utilize its potential in facilitating trade objectives and enhancing bilateral cooperation with China. As it enters new phase we should endeavor to explore new vistas of mutual growth and development, he added.

While reviewing preparation for upcoming 8th Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting of CPEC, Minister said we all would work together as one team towards success of 8th JCC. He instructed to fast-track industrial cooperation by developing holistic framework with China besides initiating development work on ready special economic zones. He said that SEZs would help in boosting Pakistan’s exports and achieving sustainable economic growth.

Minister emphasized on Gwadar projects and said that major breakthrough is expected in JCC with respect to Gwadar social sector development projects including new airport, hospital, and vocational institute. Minister further instructed to ensure finalization of all processes of Gwadar 300 MW Power project before next JCC.

Minister for Planning, Development & Reform reiterated present government stance regarding energy sector development and said that projects based on indigenous sources; Thar Coal, hydel and renewable would be promoted in future. He also instructed to work out new transmission lines projects under CPEC energy cooperation.

The Minister emphasized that CPEC will bring equal benefits in all aspects to both Pakistan and China. The government of Pakistan remains committed to realize the opportunities that CPEC and we all must work to achieve the targets set for the new phase, he stressed.

Talking to National Logistics Cell (NLC) Director General Asim Iqbal who called on him, khusro Bakhtyar stressed a need for devising a strategy for developing inland water transportation system for quick and cost efficient transportation of cargo within the country.

The minister stated that National Logistics Cell can take initiative in this regard.

The minister said that focusing on developing water transportation network could reduce cost of transporting goods within the country adding that the ministry will cooperate with NLC for the purpose. He stated that NLC should also consider launching freight train service to further broaden its scope of activities.

He noted that NLC could make valuable contributions in nation building process by providing quality logistics and construction services. He underlined that the organization should continue to upgrade with latest trends and technologies in its business operations for achieving assigned targets and goals. He appreciated NLC for providing engineering services during natural crisis.

During the meeting, the NLC DG briefed the Minister about organization’s various functions, achievements and future targets. He also apprised about dry ports and border terminals being managed and operated by the organization.