Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday said that the government would soon start ‘Fruit for All’ drive to make the province self-reliant in fruits’ production.

Presiding over a meeting on the campaign at Governor House, he said that the drive was aimed at bringing barren land under fruits’ cultivation and ensuring availability of fruit for each and every person of the province. The governor said that as the larger portion of land in KP would become fruit producing, every person would have sufficient fruit and the best quality fruit would be exported.

He said that the campaign would be launched in collaboration with National Bank of Pakistan initially in surrounding areas of provincial capital including Hayatabad and Regi Lalma Town and to be extended to other areas besides using the space available on motorways.

Provincial ministers Taimur Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, Muhibulah Khan, member KP Assembly Fazl Hakeem, Principle Secretary to Chief Minister, Principle Secretary to Governor, and representatives of National Bank of Pakistan and National Highway Authority were also present in meeting.

On this occasion, Shah directed for constituting a technical committee comprising representatives of the Forest, Agriculture and NHA officials to finalise the types of fruit to be planted and identify suitable plantation sites.