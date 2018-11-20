Share:

ISLAMABAD-The land record of Islamabad will be fully computerized within two years after issuance of Admin Approval by the Ministry of Interior as the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved the revised PC-1 of the project.

The computerization of land record will ensure transparency ,it will solve land disputes in the capital and it will eliminate the traditional `patwari system’ through the practical use of the computerized project, an official source in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration told APP on Tuesday.

He said that the project will also have a substantial impact as it would not only make the service delivery efficient but to also empower women by protecting their rights in inheritance and facilitating their access to land records.

He said that transfers and postings in Revenue Department on merit basis would be made in near future and focus would be only to facilitate citizens.

The revised PC-I of the project was approved by CDWP in its meeting held on March 19, 2018 at a rationalized cost of Rs150.451 million.

However authorization letter has not yet been issued by Planning, Development and Reform (PD&R) Division.

The source said that an amount of Rs22.633 million has been released to ICT administration in first quarter of current fiscal year (2018-19) while the land record of Islamabad will be computerized in 18 months after issuance of authorization letter by PD&R Division.

However, he hoped that it would be fully computerized within 1-2 years after formal issuance of Admin Approval by the Ministry of Interior.