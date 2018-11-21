Share:

OKARA - A six-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by a close relative at 4/D village near Hujra Shah Moqeem here the other day.

According to police, six-year-old "H", daughter of Abdur Rehman, was playing in the village bazaar when her relative Ansar Ali, son of Gaman, lured her to a deserted house where he allegedly assaulted her and escaped. The villagers rushed the girl to hospital. The girl's father got a case registered at Hujra Shah Moqeem police station. The police arrested the accused. Villagers had demanded stern legal action against the suspect.

INJURED

Five persons including two women got injured in a rickshaw-motorcycle collision on Chuchak-Okara Road. A Rescue 1122 team rushed the injured persons to hospital.