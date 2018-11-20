Share:

LAHORE-Actress Mira Sethi, who was last seen in 7 Din Mohabbat In, has announced her engagement on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, she opened up about her relationship with fiancé Bilal and wrote: “In the spring of 2017, a tall, funny, curly-haired dude walked into my life. I’d known this curly-haired dude all my life – in the way you know your parents’ friends’ kids – but we’d never sought each other out,” she said.

She continued: “Almost a decade later, we met in Lahore on a warm February evening. We vaguely agreed to meet for dinner sometime. I found myself answering his questions with an openness and ease I hadn’t encountered in myself in a long time. My brother joined us. The three of us talked,” Mira went on. “A few days later Bilal lost his mother to pneumonia (she’d had Parkinson’s for a decade), and it was a wrenching, difficult time.”

Talking about Bilal, she wrote: “I love the way you walk into a room with your head thrown back, every ventricle of your heart open to the goodness or mischief or complication on offer. Every day I learn from your sensitivity to sadness, to pain, to the scurrying heartbeats of dogs that hide under sofas when they hear fireworks going off.”

She concluded, “I remember walking on a downhill slope, in San Francisco, smiling sidelong at you every few seconds knowing something serious was creeping into my system; I remember randomly melting into your arms in a puddle of tears; getting to know your Abba, and growing to love him, because so much of him is you and so much of you is him.”

“I love you. Here’s to many more bike rides in the desert, In Sha Allah,” Mira said.