ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Maritime Security Agency on Tuesday launched/ inaugurated its Mobile Application namely “Assistance, Anytime, Anywhere at Sea (AAAS)” at a ceremony held at PMSA Headquarters, Karachi.

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy Vice, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman, Flag officers, Senior Fishery officials from Sindh and Balochistan, Fishermen community and media personnel also attended the ceremony.

Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency welcomed all participants in this ceremony. He highlighted that PMSA being sole Law Enforcement Agency at sea regulates international laws and conventions.

He said that Pakistan has a large coast line of approximately 1000 KMs. PMSA is responsible for Search and Rescue of an area 840 NMs from Pakistan Coast to deep sea. PMSA round the clock maintains Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and Disaster Response Centre (DRC) to respond any emergency at sea.

He also said that AAAS online application will help all fishermen facing any problem at sea.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat during his welcome address said that Pakistan Fishermen community are an asset for the nation which has the best sea with natural resources. He highlighted that protection of fishing vessels of our fishermen at sea is the priority of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.

Chief Guest congratulated PMSA and Pakistan Navy for making this software. He requested all fishermen community to cooperate with PMSA for the improvement of their protection at sea. He assured the fishermen community of PMSA support at all times. Assistance, Anytime, Anywhere at Sea is an online application to facilitate maritime communities operating in Pakistan territorial waters.

User can send emergency signal and location for immediate assistance anytime, anywhere within the territorial waters of Pakistan.

AAAS is available in four languages i.e Urdu, English Sindhi and Balochi. This is the prime feature of the application use to provide emergency alert to assisting agencies in Pakistan for Search & Rescue mission.