ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court Tuesday gave extension to former premier Nawaz Sharif to record his statement in Al-Azizia Reference on Thursday.

Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik, while allowing Nawaz Sharif to record his statement in the Al-Azizia Reference on Thursday, asked the former premier as he wants to present anything in his defence. The court also instructed Nawaz Sharif to record his statement and also filed answers to the four remaining queries in the 342 statement.

Meanwhile, Judge Accountability Court also allowed Khawaja Harris, the Defence Counsel for Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship reference to continue his cross-questioning with Investigative Officer of Flagship Reference from Thursday’s hearing as well.

Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik also remarked that it would be endeavoured to keep minimise the queries in connection to record the statement of Nawaz Sharif in Flagship Investment Reference.

The Judge while addressing Khawaja Harris stated that it might have been better if statement of Nawaz Sharif had been recorded earlier. Khawaja Harris pleaded the court to allow some additional time to conclude the statement of Nawaz Sharif.

The Judge also remarked that the court would make efforts to keep questions limited maximum 70-75 questions in Flagship Reference to be asked by Nawaz Sharif to start conclusive arguments within stipulated time schedule.

Later, Flagship Reference Investigative Officer while responding to cross-questioning of the defence counsel informed the court that he prepared the report by viewing and analysing all issues minutely. All the relevant copies of unverified miscellaneous petitions filed in the Supreme Court were sought from NAB headquarter, which were provided to him, said Muhammad Akram, the Investigative Officer NAB.

He also added that ahead of initiating investigation, all the relevant record was viewed and analysed. A letter on August 11, 2017 was also dispatched to FBR seeking tax returns record of the culprits, said Muhammad Kamran, adding it was in his knowledge that tax returns record of Nawaz Sharif was also made part of Panama JIT report which was compromised on years from 1985 to 1999 and from 2009 to 2016.

He said he cannot say it with confidence that Nawaz Sharif had provided this tax returns record to JIT himself or FBR for verification of Tax record details has interrogated any FBR official or Panama JIT team member. He said that it was also noticed that documents and details relating Capital FZE were not received by Panama JIT in connection of any Mutal Legal Assistance letters.

These documents were pinned with the letter written by Shahab Sultan, which was not verified and stamped by Notary public of UAE authorities; however these documents were stamped by Jabal e Ali Free zone authority, said Investigative officer Muhammad Kamran. He also added that it also came to his knowledge that documents received from UAE were available in form of screenshots. It was not Investigated and found out who took these screenshot and who produced these screenshot.

Later the court adjourned hearing for Thursday with instructions for defence counsel and Investigation officer to keep continued cross questioning and conclude statement of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Reference.