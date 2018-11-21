Share:

Pakistan value ties with Tajikistan: Alvi

Islamabad (staff Reporter): President Dr Arif Alvi has affirmed Pakistan's commitment to early implementation of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. The president stated this while talking to Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday. President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Turkmenistan which are rooted in common culture and history. He said that he was desirous of further enhancing these relations in all fields. The president underscored the importance of further strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries. He also stressed a need for creating synergies and linkages between the business communities of both the countries. He emphasized that Turkmenistan can play an important role as a hub for energy in the region. He appreciated the services of Atadjan Movlamov as Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Pakistan since 2012.

Mobile phone imports reach $265m

ISLAMABAD (APP):Mobile phone imports in the country have reached $260.412 million in first four months of current fiscal year (July-October) 2018-19 as compared to $245.208 million during same period last year. Mobile phone imports in October 2018 which stood at US $ 61.189 million, registered 11.84 percent growth as compared to $54.709 million imports in October 2017. Last month's figure was down by 1.79 percent when compared to $62.306 million in September 2018. a data released by PBS revealed. Overall telecom imports saw a decline of 0.35 percent during July-October 2018 when compared to same period last year. Total imports were recorded at $448.541 million during this period when compared to $450.113 million in July-October 2017. This figure stood at US $ 119.989 million in October as compared to $112.837 million during September 2018. Other telecom apparatus imports witnessed a larger decline of over 8.19 percent in July-October 2018 standing at $188.129 million against $204.905 million during same period last year.

When compared to September 2018, other telecom apparatus imports registered 16.36 per cent growth growing to US $ 58.8 million compared to US $ 50.53 million in September 2018.

Gwadar port to get 5 new berths

BEIJING (APP): The Gwadar deep-sea port development will get further momentum as work on its expansion plan is set to start from January next, Director General, Planning and Development, Gwadar Port Authority, Munir Ahmed Jan said on Tuesday. “Under the expansion plan, five new berths will be added to existing three berths to handle bigger ships,” he said this while talking to APP. Munir Jan, recently visited the Chinese capital to attend the CPEC Media Forum said the first phase of the port, an important component of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has already been completed. “Now, we have entered the second phase, which will ensure 16 meters depth to facilitate bigger ships,” he added. The DG, Gwadar Port Authority said that the existing port has three 14 meters deep berths to handle ships and added, it is still deepest port in Pakistan. In future, the depth of the port will be increased to 20 meters making the port deepest in the region.

To a question, he said the government has leased out the development and expansion of port to China for 40 years, adding, the Chinese government will develop the port as well as the free economic zone, adding, the pilot phase of the free economic zone has already been completed.

Munir Jan said that US $48 million were invested in the initial stage of the project by five Chinese and three Pakistani companies.

He said the main coverage area of the free economic zone will be 923 acres and work on it is likely to start in the next phase.

About Eastern Bay Express, he said the work was started from October this year and it will be completed in 30 months. It will be an express access way linking the Gwadar Port to the Coastal Highway, he added.

He further said the development work of the port is ahead of the time line as far as construction of different projects of the port is concerned. Commenting on benefits to the local people, he said the Gwadar Port development and allied facilities would generate more employment opportunities for locals after resolving power and water issues.

The work on Pakistan China Vocational and Technical Institution will soon be started to meet the demand of the skilled workers for the port and free zone.

The land has been acquired for this purpose while design and feasibility study have also been completed. It is expected that construction work will start by end of this year, he said.

He hoped that after its completion of the institute, the youth of Gwadar will be imparted special training enabling them to get employment on the different projects.

Munir Jan, however, pointed out that the local people are already getting employment at different ongoing activities of the port.

The Gwadar Institute of Technology is already functioning and the students who were imparted technical training in its first phase have got employment at the port.

About the future of Gwadar, he said, it has a bright future as this important city was being developed as per the model of Shenzhen, a Chinese coastal city. “We have studied model of Shenzhen but Gwadar port has natural facilities.”

About launching of Gwadar port master plan, he informed it will be launched in December as it has been completed and expressed the confidence that it will enhance business and trade activities.

Munir Jan said at the micro level, Gwadar is witnessing a number of activities. A lot of local and foreign visitors come and stay here. The national flag carrier, PIA has a daily flight and hotels have 100 percent room occupancy and are running a good business.

Tajikistan vows power support to Pakistan

RAWALPINDI (Staff Reporter): Tajikistan Ambassador in Pakistan H E Sherali S Jononov visited Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday. Addressing the traders, Tajik envoy said that Pakistan and Tajikistan have historical, cultural and religious background and the roots of their relations were very deep. Both the countries are enjoying cordial relationship, he said. Tajikistan understands and well aware of the energy need of Pakistan, he said and added that power will be provided to Pakistan under Central Asia South Asia (CASA 1000) energy project. Based on the schedule, CASA-1000 power project should be fully operational by 2020, he added. The Tajik envoy said that Rogun Dam has begun its operations and we are ready to provide cheap and clean electricity to Pakistan to meet its energy needs in future. He appreciated RCCI’s role in promoting trade activities through exhibitions and exchange of delegations and urged others Chambers to follow the footsteps of RCCI.

Pakistan is now emerging on the globe and under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) its importance has been increased. Central Asian countries including Tajikistan now have a shortest access to sea via Gawadar Port.

Pakistan trade and business community should come forward and take benefit of the emerging opportunities, he urged.

“We understand, banking and transportation issues,” he added. Tariff rates will be rationalized for better cooperation and bilateral trade activities, he noted.

Earlier, President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem, in his welcome address said that Pakistan economy is taking a leap and expressed hope that CASA1000 MW energy project will help Pakistan meet its energy requirement. He demanded exchange of trade delegations of both chambers. He said tourism between the two countries can play a vital role here and urged for direct flights between Dushanbe and Islamabad.

RCCI President apprised him about the current and upcoming activities of the chamber. Senior vice President Muhammad Badar Haroon, Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi, former Presidents Sohail Altaf, SM Naseem, Chaudhary Abdur Rauf, Asad Mashadi, Syed Ali Raza, Raja Amer Iqbal, members of the executive committee and a large number of traders were also present on the occasion. In the end, a memento was presented to the Tajik envoy.