ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority has terminated all the concessional contracts awarded to seven advertisers — allowing them the promotional and display rights alongside the highways networks across the country.

The move came in implementation of an order passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding removal of hoardings and billboards installed at public places across the country.

The Supreme Court had ordered removal of hoardings from public property across the country with Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar asking as under which authority some government institutions have allowed the installation of billboards in areas under their administrative control.

The directions came during the hearing of a case initiated on a suo motu about billboards on public property in Lahore after Karachi in which the court ordered that billboards installed on public property across the country, including in cantonment areas, should be removed.

The concession contracts were awarded by NHA on sixteen sections of the national highways for promotional displays and advertisement to ten different companies against annual revenue of Rs97,258,820 while eight packages of toll plazas were also granted against an amount of Rs23,925,440.

The companies said concession contracts include M/s Royal Enterprises, M/s Gillani Advertiser, M/s Ample Resources, M/s Sizzle Group, M/s Media Dreams, M/s Ejaz Mehmood Abbasi, M/s Sahar Advertising, M/s SS Tamiratt and CN Advertising (JV), M/s G3 Enterprises, M/s Good Luck Enterprises.

Sources informed further that after the cancellation of contracts, the concerned regional general managers though their respective deputy directors would remove hoardings and billboards from across the country.

When contacted, the NHA’s General Manager Right of Way Mohammad Asif Hargan confirmed the move and informed that the removal operation has been launched across the country and a comprehensive compliance report would be received at headquarters once the operation would be concluded.