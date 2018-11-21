Share:

GUJRANWALA - The Anti Corruption Establishment has succeeded in getting major progress in PHA mega corruption scandal by tracing out properties of the officers involved in the scandal. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the media that the ACE officers during investigation had collected the information of properties owned by the PHA officers including Director Administration Ahad Dogar, Assistant Director Rashid Bashir Chatha, Deputy Director Munir Gujjar, and Deputy Director Jahangir Shehzad. It was revealed that these officers owned valuable properties in Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sheikhupura districts.

All the accused went into hiding, and were declared proclaimed offender by an ACE court. The ACE authorities started further investigation on the complaint of SA Hamid, PHA Gujranwala chairman.