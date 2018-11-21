Share:

LOS ANGELES:- A shooting incident in the US Western city of Denveron on Monday evening left one killed and four others injured, a spokesperson of the local police said. The fatal incident occurred about 4 p.m. local time (2300 GMT) in downtown of the Colorado state’s capital city, a few blocks from Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team, Doug Schepman, a police spokesman told local KUSA TV news channel, adding four others were injured critically but not life-threatening.–Xinhua

“It’s too early to say what happened there exactly and why it occurred, “ Schepman said, “investigators are collecting evidence from witnesses and seeking any video or photo evidence that might help us.”

He said the suspect or suspects remained at large, and streets in the area were closed at rush hour, so he can not provide suspect’s information so far.