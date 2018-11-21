Share:

LAHORE QALANDARS

Lahore Qalandars owner Rana Fawad said: “I am grateful to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, Shoaib Akhtar, Aaqib Javed and all for their contributions. Qalandar is the name of passion. We contribute in it and work round the year to find talent. We send best talent to abroad and try to show the world real face of Pakistan. Although we remained at rock bottom in three editions yet we never lost passion.” He added: “I want to give my fans reason to smile. I am passionate and will try to muster winning formula and players. We have 100 million youth and we must deliver for them and tell them Qalandar’s philosophy. We have a few great fast bowlers, who can bowl at 150km. Off course, we have a few big names available this year and we will sit and take the best for the PSL-4.”

PESHAWAR ZALMI

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi announced that Zaheer Abbas is their president and former Test spinner Arshad Khan, who had served Pakistan cricket in late 90s, will be team manager. “We will try to give priority to those foreign players, who are willing to play in Pakistan. Our aim is to bring international cricket back to Pakistan. “We want to ensure that Pakistan cricket take benefit from PSL. We continue our efforts for promotion of cricket round the year. We will announce college and women cricket soon. We have made 200 pitches in far-flung areas of KP and we are thankful to PCB management for supporting us.” To a query regarding Shahid Afridi, Javed said: “I think no one should be upset or angry on minor issues. As far as Afridi is concerned, he is our legend, if he is picked by Zalmi management, he will be welcomed.”

QUETTA GLADIATORS

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar promised to pick trophy-winning squad. “The PSL is a big product and second to none. When the entire event is played in Pakistan, it will be more successful. “We are conducting inter-schools event for last three years, but not getting exposures. Unfortunately, there were not many from Balochistan to pick in the draft. In next two to three years, 8 to 10 good players will surface form Quetta. An academy is working in Quetta but lack of infrastructure is main hurdle in finding best talent from Quetta.” When Moin Khan was asked about availability of their foreign players in Pakistan, he said: “Being coach, I want those players, who are willing to play in Pakistan. If they are not ready to come here, then entire PSL should be held in Pakistan. I don’t think any benefit of conducting PSL in UAE, PCB should review this.”

ISLAMABAD UNITED

PSL Champions Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi thanked Misbah for his outstanding contributions towards cricket and especially in helping the team becoming champions twice. “Being the champions, we requested PCB to conduct draft in Islamabad and thankfully, the PCB agreed. “We will try to retain the title. We will try to find emerging talent and groom them for the national team. Our squad is well balanced and we’ll finalise right combination.” Waqar Younis said United had served Pakistan national team, as 7 to 8 United players have been serving the national team. Fast bowlers are coming like Shaheen Shah, Hassan Ali and Fahim but compression is not justified. Ronchi is likely to lead United. On this, Ronchi said: “Misbah is a great player and leader. It’ll be difficult, but we will learn from his past track record and will try to take team forward and retain the title.”

KARACHI KINGS

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal said: “The legendry Wasim Akram has joined Kings as President and he is here to stay for long. Tariq is our CEO and Rashid Latif is Director. Imad Wasim will lead the Kings. We will try to pick best combination for title triumph.” Salman added: “Our strength is batting, bowling, skilled all-rounders and good bowlers. Only one team click during an event. Last year, we did well and won 4 matches. But unfortunately, Imad and Afridi got injured. If Imad were there, we could have won. One or two players take entire team forward.” Wasim Akram said: “Exciting times for Pakistan and cricket. Imad did well last year. He was injured but hopefully, he will remain fit and try to fight till last ball. No doubt, if we fight, we are capable to win. Foreign players are willing to be part of PSL.”

SIXTH TEAM

Sixth franchise skipper Shoaib Malik said: “We will fight and no matter we have owners or not, the PCB is there and we are highly optimistic about gathering the best combination and will try to give out our best. The youngsters will be given maximum opportunities, who may represent the country in the years to come. We will try to get best overseas cricketers, who may groom our talent and off course, we want big names to make our dressing room’s atmosphere calm. I am sure that cricketers all over the world want to give the best. Eventually, the owners will come soon.” When asked whether it is good not to announce the name of the 6th franchise, Malik replied: “We must be positive in this regard. The PCB is doing well. The media wants to add spice but we must not highlight the minor things.”