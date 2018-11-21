Share:

Pakistan and Malaysia agreed to further bolster cooperation in diverse fields and said both sides will identify new areas for future collaboration.

Speaking at the joint presser, PM Imran invited his Malaysian counterpart to visit Pakistan and said, "Malaysia progressed greatly under the leadership of Dr Mathahir. Both of us received votes because we stood against corruption."

He added, "We will look at Malaysia and how it has progressed to bolster our tourism and other departments."

Further PM Imran invited the Malaysian PM to visit Pakistan to attend March 23rd ceremony and said that he will be guest of honour at the ceremony.

While speaking at the press conference Dr Mathahir said, "Pakistan and Malaysia face the same challenges. Imran Khan is the first foreign leader whom I have welcomed."

Earlier, PM Imran received a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the PM Mathahir's office in Putrajaya.

PM Imran along with his delegation arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday for a two-day official visit. This is the premier's inaugural visit to Malaysia since assuming his post in August 2018.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, the delegation was received by the Malaysian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Marzuki bin Yahya and Deputy Minister in the PM Office Dr Mohammad Farid bin Rafik.