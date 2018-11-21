Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States are trying to control the damage beyond the verbal spat on the social and mainstream media, officials said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation the situation was not as bad as it seemed and could be ‘managed’.

One official said Islamabad and Washington were in regular contact and a fight on Twitter cannot destroy the whole relationship. “We need each other and we both know it. Pakistan and the US have to achieve so many goals together, including peace in Afghanistan. If they (the US) sever ties with us (Pakistan), they will only lose,” he added.

Another official said the US needed Pakistan’s help for peace in Afghanistan and withdrawal of the forces from the war-torn country. “There have been contacts to defuse the tension and move on. The media fight should not translate into a practical clash. As far as the ‘aid’ (from the US) is concerned, we don’t need it and we have told them this sometime back,” he maintained.

Only yesterday, Pentagon said that Pakistan was an important ally of the United States in South Asia’s strategy. This came after President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Twitter clash.

In an off-camera news conference, Pentagon Spokesperson and Director of Defence Press Operations for the US Department of Defence Colonel Rob Manning said Pakistan and US had mutual interests in the region and no change had occurred in their military ties. "They remain a critical partner in our South Asia strategy and there's been no change to our military-to-military relationship with Pakistan," Manning said. "I do not have any announcement on any change to the military to military relationship we have with Pakistan," Manning said, when asked that his answers reflect that the Pentagon differs with the views of President Trump on Pakistan.

In an interview to the Fox News, Trump had said he cancelled assistance worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Pakistan earlier this year because ‘they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us.’ He claimed Bin Laden had lived ‘beautifully in Pakistan and what I guess in what they considered a nice mansion. I don’t know, I’ve seen nicer.’

PM Imran Khan hit back at Trump’s claim, calling upon the president to name an ally that has sacrificed more against militancy. “Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties in this war and over $123 billion was lost to economy. US ‘aid’ was a miniscule $20 billion,” Khan tweeted.

Trump, however, continued his diatribe against Pakistan and repeated that Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden, killed by US Navy SEALs in May 2011, should have been captured much earlier, casting blame on his predecessors and Pakistan. “Of course we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did,” he asserted.

PM Khan said: “Trump’s false assertions add insult to the injury Pakistan has suffered in the US war on terror in terms of lives lost and economic costs. He needs to be informed about historical facts. Pakistan has suffered enough fighting US’s war. Now we will do what is best for our people and our interests.”

In Islamabad, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned US Charge d’Affaires Ambassador Paul Jones to register a strong protest on the unwarranted and unsubstantiated allegations made against Pakistan.

Conveying her government’s disappointment on the recent tweets and comments by the US President, the US diplomat was told that such ‘baseless rhetoric’ about Pakistan was totally unacceptable, said a foreign ministry statement.

Rejecting the insinuations about OBL, the foreign secretary reminded the US diplomat that it was Pakistan’s intelligence cooperation that provided the initial evidence to trace the whereabouts of OBL.

Janjua told the US diplomat that no other country had paid a heavier price than Pakistan in the fight against terrorism. The US leadership had acknowledged on multiple occasions that Pakistan’s cooperation had helped in decimating the core Al-Qaeda leadership and eradicating the threat of terrorism from the region.

The US must not forget that scores of top Al-Qaeda leaders were killed or captured by active Pakistani cooperation. “Pakistan’s continued support to the efforts of international community in Afghanistan through Ground and Air and Sea lines of communication was unquestionably critical to the success of this Mission in Afghanistan,” she said.

The secretary said in the wake of recent US pronouncements to seek political settlement in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the US were working in close coordination with other regional stakeholders in order to end the prolonged conflict. “At this critical juncture, baseless allegations about a closed chapter of history could seriously undermine this vital cooperation,” she added.

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan cannot be held responsible for the failure in Afghanistan as Islamabad had been striving for a positive role in Afghan reconciliation process.

Commenting on Trump’s controversial tweet, the foreign minister said the international community, including the US had acknowledged Pakistan’s role in war against terrorism.

Qureshi said US would have faced more losses in Afghanistan, had Pakistan not provided its support at the cost of its own huge losses. He said Pakistan wanted good diplomatic ties with the US but “it is also necessary to keep the record straight.”

The foreign minister said Pakistan would formulate its foreign policy keeping in view its interest. He however, said Pakistan was ready to ‘listen’ to the concerns of the US administration.

Yesterday, PPP senior leader Senator Rehman Malik strongly reacted and condemned the unwarranted and unsubstantiated allegations made against Pakistan by Trump in his tweets.

He said Pakistan had always helped US but US administrations had been playing unfair with Pakistan and the tweets had hurt the Pakistanis particularly the families of the victims.

Malik said: “No country has suffered more than Pakistan in US sponsored war on terror which destroyed our peace, infrastructure and economy. We have suffered 75,000 casualties so far in war on terror and Pakistan has always supported US.”

He said the US assistance to Pakistan was reimbursed to Pakistan for expenses already incurred in joint operations and provision of logistics and compensation for airspace, land and sea services has not been claimed yet by Pakistan.

Defence analyst Lt General (retd) Ghulam Mustafa appreciated PM Khan for responding to Trump’s tweets. “It is failure of the US administration that Taliban still have strong hold in Afghanistan and US-supported government has failed to establish its writ in Afghanistan. The US government must realise that the political situation of the region has changed and we are not dependent on Washington anymore,” he remarked.

US try to control damage