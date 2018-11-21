Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday said it was making efforts to host Australia in Pakistan during its next series. “The schedule for the five-match series between Pakistan and Australia has not changed with the series being held next year from March 19 to 31,” the PCB said. On the other, a source said there are efforts to host a match or two between the two countries in Pakistan. “We are making efforts to host one or two matches in Pakistan for which Karachi or Lahore is an option,” the soAurce added.