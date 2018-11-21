Share:

PR Lahore - A ban imposed on the recruitment of skilled and technical staff in the electricity distribution companies would be lifted to remove the shortage of staff, said Federal Secretary Energy and Pakistan Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Board of Director chairman lrfan Ali. He added recruitment would be carried out on merit basis.

The security would be provided to the electricity field staff with the collaboration of the Provincial Government in carrying out these tasks of the prevention of theft of electricity and recovery of the electricity revenue against lawless elements. The management of PEPCO had been contemplating to bring the contract employees performino their services regularly on regular basis, he said. The management of Pepco had also accepted som of the demands concerning fringe benefits to electricity employees, he added. He was holding a meeting held with representatives of All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union CBA at Lahore. The delegation of the union was led by Vetran Trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed.

The federal secretary assured the delegation that the management of electricity had been making its utmost efforts for providing safe and healthy working condition for the line staff at workplace and strengthen the standards adequate training facilities to them all over the country and provide standard safety equipments for them.

He declared that the management had decided on the demand of the union to bear all the expenditure of medical treatment for amputated workers and raise the Ex-Gratia payment to the widow of the martyred workers from Rs2.5 million to Rs3.5 million as well as to bear all the expenditure of the education of their children. He also accepted some of their demands. The union commended the management for accepting their demands.