Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his delegation Tuesday arrived in Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia, on a two-day official visit.

He was received by Malaysian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Marzuki bin Yahya and Deputy Minister in the PM Office Dr Mohammad Farid bin Rafik, a PM Media Office press release said.

The prime minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood. According to Foreign Office, it would be the first state visit by any foreign leader since Dr Mahathir Mohamad assumed office in May.

During the visit, the two prime ministers will have a tête-à-tête, followed by delegation-level talks.

Prime Minister Khan’s visit would provide an opportunity to further cement the existing friendly and cordial bilateral relations by enhancing economic, trade and commercial ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

“Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy warm brotherly relations founded in mutual respect friendship and understanding reinforced by strong cultural and religious affinities,” the Foreign Office said.

PM expresses grief over loss of lives in Kabul

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a blast in Kabul, targeting a religious gathering.

He strongly condemned the cowardly act of terrorism and said being the biggest victims of terrorism; he could feel the pain of their Afghan brethren who continued to pay the price of war that was brought to their region.

“Our people and the two countries have paid the heaviest toll, both in terms of human lives as well as material losses, but we stand firm and unshaken,” the prime minister said in a statement released by the PM Office Media Wing in Islamabad.

The prime minister also condoled with the bereaved families, saying “Our heart goes out to the bereaved families at this hour of grief.”