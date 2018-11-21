Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - PML-N MNA from NA-112 Junaid Anwar Ch said that he would never betray his party, and the rumours spread against him on social media after the visit of President Dr Arif Alvi to his house that he would support PTI in future, were totally baseless.

Talking to journalists here on Monday, Junaid Anwar Ch claimed that he and Alvi’s families had old relations and on Saturday President Alvi had come to his Lahore residence to see his mother along with first lady where Dr Arif Alvi did not discuss any political issue. “It was just a courtesy meeting between two families,” he maintained.

INJURED

A youth and his mother were injured seriously when a tractor hit the motorcycle they were travelling on near motorway (M-3) at Pirmahal the other night. Ali Ahmed and his mother Riffat Parveen, belonging to Chak 331/GB, were admitted to Pirmahal THQ Hospital.