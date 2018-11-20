Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for the main procession of Eid Milad un Nabi on 12th Rabi ul Awal (today) and law and order would be ensured during procession and other religious gatherings in the city through strict patrolling. According to the police, a plan was chalked out following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and SSP Waqar Uddin Syed. Islamabad police, Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will perform patrolling and security duties on this occasion and the main procession starting from Sector G-7 will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment. The procession will start from sector G-7 (Sitara Market) and will culminate near shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmud at Aabpara market after passing through various routes, the police said. All SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials will visit the routes of procession and ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties, according to the police. As many as 2000 cops including teams of QRF, ATS, CTF and police commandoes will perform security duties on the occasion while special teams of Rangers, CID and Special Branch police will assist them. The police officers including SPs will also visit various police posts lying in the route of procession, they will check security duties and brief cops

as how to ensure effective security. The route of procession has been divided into four various sectors and four SPs, DSPs and Inspectors will lead security duties and monitor the security arrangements in various sectors. Close liaison will be maintained with organizers of the procession and other gatherings in the city. Cooperation of organizers will be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. Walk through gates will be installed at all the entry points of procession and metal detectors will be used to check the participants and their belongings.