LAHORE - Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate four more trains on November 23.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at PR Headquarters to sign an agreement between PR and National Railway Administration (NRA) China regarding Main Line-I (ML-1) project.

On the occasion, Railways Chief Executive Officer Aftab Akbar and NRA Deputy Administrator An Lusheng signed an agreement about ML-1 project pertaining to doubling of entire track from Karachi to Peshawar, upgradation of speed of passenger trains, freight trains, computer-based signalling and control system and others. The minister said that the ML-1 project was the backbone of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that all matters related to ML-1 have been settled, whereas a complete report on ML-1 design and infrastructure would be submitted till December 25.

Sheikh Rashid said that ML-2 and ML-3 were also important for CPEC, adding that Chinese companies should give a lesser amount of interest rate in order to complete PR uplift projects. He said that the PR wanted to work on ML-2 and ML-3 projects for bringing further improvement in the PR and for the uplift of the PR.

He said that Main Line-I (ML-I) along with Main Line-II (ML-II) and Main Line-III (Ml-III) are equal important for regional connectivity through railways.

He said Pakistan Railways wants swift development on Main Line-I as soon as possible. He said that up-gradation of Main Line-I had strategic importance in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the trains to be launched included Sindh Express (Karachi-Sukkar), Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Express (Karachi- Mirpur Khas) and Lahore-Faisalabad Non Stop (Lahore-Faisalabad-Multan), an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Railways had already launched the operations of six new passenger trains including Mianwali Railcar, Rawalpindi Express, Faisalabad Non Stop, Mohenjodaro Express, Rohi Express and Dhabeji Express, he added.

Regarding the Rehman Baba Express train for low income people from Karachi to Peshawar, he said the train will also be launched by December end this year. He said two racks of Rehman Baba Express has been ready and left racks will be completed soon as the railway workers are working day and nights to complete it.

To a question, he said Railways has increased freight train from 8 to 10 and two more trains would be added in the system, one in December and the other by January end. In this regard, minister for Railways had already established a task force on freight trains to improve its business which is working vigorously to enhance number of food trains to overcome the deficit of the organization.