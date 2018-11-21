Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) President, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, visited the training camp held at Mushaf Squash Complex.

The camp has been continued for the preparations of forthcoming British Open and US Open Squash Championships. The Air Chief, while interacting with players, appreciated the hard work put in by them and their coaches. He also advised the young players to focus and concentrate on their training to achieve the lost glory.

The Air Chief also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for organising the camp at the right time for improvement of overall standard of the game for forthcoming events. He assured the federation and players of his all-out support for participation in PSA events and providing them with best facilities.

Earlier, Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation, briefed the Air Chief about salient features of ‘Players Development Program’ and ongoing training camp.