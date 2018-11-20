Share:

Islamabad-The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi has found educational certificates of four employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to be fake as the campaign against bogus degrees picks pace at the Authority, The Nation has learnt.

According to the sources in the BISE Rawalpindi, it has conveyed to the CDA high ups about the factual position of 39 photocopies of the educational certificates of different employees. A letter sent by the BISE to the CDA high ups on 15 November 2018 states that the photocopy of the matriculation certificate of a CDA employee, Noor Akhmat son of Nawab Khan, Roll Number 17021, year 1979 was tampered with before submitting to CDA for the job.

The BISE concluded that Noor had failed in Urdu with a score 39. However, he erased the word ‘Fail’ from the certificate and submitted it to CDA, according to the BISE.

Similarly, the board has found to be bogus the educational certificates (Matric certificates) of the three other employees including Muhammad Iqbal son of Mahmood Ali Lodhi, Malik Qaisar Abbas son of Malik Muneer Ahmed and Muzaffar Hussain son of Abdur Rashid.

According to the photocopies of the educational certificates found fake during verification process, the three passed their secondary school certificate examination in the year 1988, 1989 and 1992 respectively under roll numbers as 12543, 159612 and 185435 respectively.

All three documents have been found fake, according to the letter. The Board, however, found the educational certificates of the remaining 35 CDA employees as genuine.

In Oct 2015, the CDA had also decided to withhold salary of 80 officials for failing to submit their educational credentials for verification.

A list of 80 officers was forwarded to the accounts department with a direction not to release their October salary unless they furnish degrees for verification. These officers of BPS-17 and above had failed to submit their degrees with a CDA committee mandated with the task to get their degrees verified by the Higher Education Commission and respective educational Boards despite repeated reminders.

According to the CDA human resource department, around 1,100 gazetted officers are serving in BPS-16 and above and of them, around 1,020 have submitted their original educational documents for verification.

The issue of degrees verification of CDA officers goes back to 2012 when the Cabinet Division had directed the civic agency to verify its officials’ educational credentials. Since then, the CDA issued a number of circulars asking the officials to submit their degrees. A three-member committee headed by the CDA director-general administration has been conducting degree verifications. In April, the National Accountability Bureau also had taken notice of the issue and directed the civic agency to complete the process at the earliest. The degree verification process continued in Capital Development Authority (CDA) despite its bifurcation as a result of establishment of Islamabad Municipal Corporation (IMC) in 2015.

In February 2017, the CDA had issued orders to lodge FIRs against five CDA officials for submission of fake degrees. The FIR was lodged against Qaiser Naseer, Francis Shehzad, Ms. Zuriat Waseem, Akash Masih and Syed Zain ul Abaideen. Qaiser Naseer was working as Senior Assistant, Francis Shahzad as Cleaner, Ms. Zooriat Waseem as Sub-Assistant, Akash Masih as Security Guard, and Syed Zain Ul Abideen as Niab Qasid. Then Member Administration, Capital Development Authority Muhammad Yasir Peerzada had directed to lodge FIR against the said officials on ground of submission of fake degrees.

In 2015, CDA had constituted a three-member committee comprising of Director General Administration, Director General Human Recourse Directorate (HRD) and Secretary Capital Development Authority Board to collaborate with Higher Education Commission (HEC) to devise a workable and comprehensive strategy to ensure the transparent and prompt degree verification process.