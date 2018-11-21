Share:

GUJRANWALA - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notification for re-polling in Ward No. 6, UC-67 of District Council, Gujranwala.

According to the notification, re-polling will be done on 29th November from 8am to 4pm without break. The LHC had issued orders for re-polling on a petition filed by Rana M Ashraf. The ECP have also appointed Assistant Commissioner Mian Ateequr Rehman as District Returning Officer while Municipal Officer Planning Hafiz M Tayab and Assistant Education Officer Baber Sohail will be Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer respectively.

CHILDREN'S DAY CEREMONY

In connection with universal Children's Day, a ceremony was held here at the office of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. Imran Yousuf Gujjar was the chief guest while Ch Irfan Ehsan, staff of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, and a large number of children participated in the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest said that every member of the society should play its role for betterment of street children. He praised the officials of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau for doing best efforts to save children in the society.