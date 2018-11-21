Share:

PESHAWAR - A resolution was submitted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly secretariat on Tuesday aimed at condemning the statement of US President Donald Trump undermining Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.

The resolution was tabled by Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan People’s Party, saying that Pakistan rendered matchless sacrifices in the war on terror and laid down more than 70,000 precious lives. The resolution added that the country’s economy also suffered a massive loss to the tune of over $60 billion due to the war on terrorism.

The resolution maintained that the war on terror was imposed on Pakistan. It reminded that the funds which Pakistan received on account of war on terror were actually reimbursement of military services but the US had withheld this amount too.

It further said that the US itself was not serious in concluding the war on terror and such statements by the US were tantamount to ridiculing Pakistan’s sacrifices on this front besides hurting sentiments of the families who lost their dear ones in this war.

PAKISTAN SUFFERED BADLY DUE TO US WAR ON TERROR: ASFANDYAR

Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan said that the US wanted her dollars back while the heirs of missing persons wanted their beloved ones, saying putting Pakistan’s solidarity at stake for dollars must be investigated.

Pakistan suffered from the US war, not corruption. Instead of answering the US allegations, the present government must tell the nation as to who put Pakistan’s solidarity at stake for dollars, he said in a statement while commenting over a recent war of words between Islamabad and Washington.

He asked Prime Minster Imran Khan to investigate as to who pushed Pakistan into the war on terror. He said that certain ministers in PTI government know about this bitter reality, but they had actually been unable to speak a single word on this matter.

The ANP chief said that if the matter was investigated, those responsible for devastation of the nation would be exposed. The present situation presents very a grim picture, because the US wants her dollars and heirs of missing persons want to see their beloved ones, he said.

Being ‘face to face’ on a social network, he said, would not be helpful to reduce the crisis, adding that the problems would deepen further if situation is created for an artificial leadership barring the real one, he added.