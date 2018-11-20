Share:

LOS ANGELES:- The Rolling Stones have announced a US stadium tour for 2019. The legendary rockers - made up of Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts - have confirmed a run of 13 dates as part of their ongoing ‘No Filter’ tour. Frontman Mick sang the announcement in a brilliant home video shared on Twitter, as he played guitar and belted out: ‘’I just found out today, that we’re going to the USA. Where the hell we gonna live? Where the hell we gonna play? ‘’ The star went on to sing the places they’ll stop at on the road, kicking things off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on April 20.