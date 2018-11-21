Share:

LAHORE - Cotton scientists urged upon farmers to take special care of cotton crop in order to avoid threat of pink bollworm and white flies.

The attack of pink bollworm and white flies reduces production of cotton and inflicts huge loss not only to farmers but also agriculture economy. The farmers often remained unaware of the attack of pink bollworm, this was stated by Director Central Cotton Research Institute Zahid Mehmood while holding a meeting with other cotton scientists, hailing from Punjab Agriculture Research Board.

In the meeting a survey report on presence of pink bollworms in cotton fields of Vehari, Burewala, Mailsi and Multan was discussed.

Director Zahid Mehmood stated that the farmers should keep close liaison with agriculture officers.

If precautionary measures were not taken to keep crop safe from pink bollworm attack, then the situation would not be good for cotton sector, the scientist observed.

Project Manager on Pink Bollworm Dr Jalal Arif stated that Agriculture University Faisalabad, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Ayub Agriculture Research Centre, National Institute of Bio Technology and Genetic Engineering Faisalabad, Cotton Research Station Multan and Central Cotton Research Institute were working jointly on pink bollworm.

He stated that the results of the research on pink bollworm with certain proposals were being shared with farmers and a strategy was also being adopted for elimination of the pink bollworms.

Project Manager on White Flies Dr Manzoorul Hassan Sahi stressed timely elimination of the flies. The scientists also visited laboratory of CCRI.

On this occasion, Dr Shafqat Saeed, Muhammad Iqbal, Professor Dr Mansoorul Haq, Dr Abid Ali, Sajid Mehmood and other officials were also present.