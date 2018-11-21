Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Tuesday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was facing punishment for his defiance.

Speaking at a news conference here along with Farhatullah Babar and Nazir Dhoki, PPP leader Sardar Latif Khosa said that his party had proposed separate constitutional and supreme courts but Nawaz Sharif opposed the idea.

“Nawaz Sharif is now facing the consequences. There are so many decisions on which Nawaz Sharif showed defiance. The charter of democracy (signed in 2006 between former PMs Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto) proposed separate constitutional and supreme courts,” he said.

Khosa said a travel ban was imposed on former military ruler Pervez Musharraf but then Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan removed his name from the Exit Control List.

He claimed the authorities washed the crime scene after Benazir Bhutto’s assassination allegedly on the orders of Pervez Musharraf in 2007. Khosa added that when Muhsarraf was attacked, the crime scene was sealed resulting in progress into the case.

The PPP, he said, was a strong supporter of the independent judiciary but the parliament should be supreme.

“We believe in the supremacy of the parliament and the people. The selected PM and his cabinet, however, are staying away from the parliament,” he said.

Meanwhile, PPP leader and former deputy Chairman Senate Senator Sabir Baloch - in response to federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement regarding the amount granted to Balochistan - said that claiming tall claims will do more damage than good.

In a statement yesterday, Senator Baloch said that Fawad Chaudhry along with several other ministers of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had made a habit of badmouthing the former president Asif Ali Zardari. “This behavior of theirs is nowhere near tolerable,” he added.

He said the federal government’s representatives needed a major change of attitude as they were not in the opposition anymore. “The mandate of the country including that of Balochistan has been stolen by PTI. Under the guidance of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari those responsible for these injustices will be held accountable in the future,” he maintained.

Separately, Secretary Information PPP Punjab Hassan Murtaza said that PM Imran Khan was threatened by the investigations regarding Aleema Khan’s money laundering case as they will expose the true face of PTI.

“This is why the Prime Minister is pressurizing the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) officials to facilitate hiding his sister’s ill-gotten money and properties in Dubai,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari urged the nation to practice tolerance. In a message on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi falling today (November 21), he asked people to ponder and reflect.