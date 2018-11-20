Share:

LOS ANGELES-SpaceX has postponed the launch of Falcon 9 rocket carrying 64 small satellites on other day. The launch was originally scheduled at 1:31 p.m. EST (1831 GMT) from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base, but SpaceX ordered additional inspections prior to the launch. “Standing down from Monday’s launch attempt of Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express to conduct additional pre-flight inspections,” SpaceX tweeted, “Once complete, we will confirm a new launch date.” The US private spaceflight company did not offer further details, and it is unclear what issue prompted the call for further inspection. The launch will set a record for the most satellites ever deployed in orbit on a US rocket. It is also noteworthy as it will be SpaceX’s first flight to reuse the Falcon 9 first-stage booster a third time.

“SSO-A is an extremely exciting mission with 64 spacecraft from 34 organizations and 17 countries,” said director of the mission Jeff Roberts, “These spacecraft range in size from a refrigerator to ones as small as a cell phone, and their missions are even more diverse.”