Share:

LODHRAN - Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed Tuesday declared that spadework for launching “Apna Ghar Housing Scheme” has been completed and with the grace of Allah the Almighty, the poor and low income segments of society will enjoy a roof over their heads soon.

“The PTI government is committed to materialising all its promises and Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to lay foundation of the “Apna Ghar Housing Scheme” in Lodhran soon,” Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed remarked during in an informal talks with notables of the city after reviewing the proposed site for the housing scheme situated near Lodhran Government Offices Complex here on Tuesday.

The Punjab minister claimed that homework has been completed in regard to attaining loans from banks to provide residences to people belonging to low-income segment on subsidized prices. He informed that the government has established a land bank and state land has been reserved for the purpose in several cities, adding that the entire process of the housing scheme would be made extremely transparent, saying that role of the Pakistan Housing Authority would be of a regulator and monitor. The minister revealed that negotiations with private developers are underway through whom working would be launched on the house scheme at a brisk pace. Mehmoodur Rasheed claimed that with the New Year, the government would give the gift of own homes to people of Lodhran. “Lodhran is on the top of the list and we are putting in our best efforts to realize dream of Imran Khan,” he detailed, adding that DHA like residential facilities would be provided at the scheme. To a question, he said that the local government system is being revamped to ensure that public could be served better at all levels.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmad welcomed the Punjab minister and briefed him about the geographical importance of the site proposed for the housing scheme.

PHATA Multan Region Director Tahir Ansari informed the minister that the housing scheme will be established over 50 acres of land and its boundary walls have already been completed. It will consists of a total of 628 plots which includes 30 plots of 1 Kanal, 64 of 10 Marlas, and 472 of 5 Marlas. He further informed that 5 Kanal and 15 Marlas land has been allocated for Central Park, Commercial Centre, 51 street shops, Mosque and graveyard in the housing scheme.

On the occasion, PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen said that the government would soon establish civil secretariat for South Punjab, adding that this secretariat would start operations the next fiscal year, enabling people of the region not travel to Lahore. He pointed out that though there are some complications in the way of South Punjab province, it would be removed soon.

Tareen assured that the government would put less and less burden on the masses, stressing that when the economy would boom, people would prosper. He also assured the local journalists that he supports their demand for a Journalist Colony, saying that the provincial minister would pay attention towards the establishment of the colony for journalists.