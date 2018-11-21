Share:

OKARA - In the modern world, the constant provision of civic amenities to the citizens is a very complex and difficult process. “But the district administration and the related departments have been doing their utmost to provide civic amenities to the citizens remaining within available resources.” These views were conveyed by Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan during a media talk here the other day.

She said: “Only the participation of people and the elected representatives can bring desired results in public service mission.” She added that strategy was being made to shift the cattle pens out of cities. “The herds of cattle on the city roads result in daily accidents and spread of dirt in urbanity,” she said, adding that the cattle also destroyed and rooted out the trees planted along the city roads.

She said that these cattle pens had been chocking the city sewerage system. The DC said that some hard decisions would have to be taken to alleviate citizens’ worries and hardships. She said: “The people must cooperate with the administration to purge the atmosphere of pollution and smog.” She added: “Reformative programs regarding spread of awareness diseases are also underway.”