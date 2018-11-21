Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tea import into the country during first four months of current financial year increased by 7.98 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-October, 2018-19, about 75,725 metric tons of tea valuing $189.467 million imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the imports of 60,450 metric tons costing US$ 183.806 million of same period of last year. However, food group imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 9.69 percent and was recorded at $1.987 billion as compared the imports of $2.200 billion of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.