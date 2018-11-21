Share:

HAFIZABAD - Muttahida Jamiat Ahle Hadith ameer Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari has called upon Ulema to shun the tendency of spreading sectarian hatred, and forge greater unity among different schools of thought for the solidarity and integrity of the country.

Addressing the eighth annual Seerat-e-Imamul Ambia and Paigham-e-Pakitan Conference at Masjid Al-Qudas Ahle Hadith the other night, he said that the country was passing through critical juncture and it was imperative for all of Pakistanis to strive for the unity of the nation. He said that teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah were panacea for a solution to all the problems faced by the Muslims.

He said: "Islam teaches unity, love, and service to humanity, but we have forgotten as a consequence of which we are facing multiple problems." He called upon Ulema to play their vital role in creating unity among different sects to make the country strong and prosperous. Prominent among those who also addressed the conference included Maulana Abdul Ghani, Maulana Ataullah Muhammadi, Maulana Dawood, Qari Ahmed Hassan, Fidaur Rehman, and Allama Aamir Waseem Sandhu.