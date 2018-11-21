Share:

GUJRAT - A training workshop opened here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Tuesday to show the ropes of most modern techniques and approaches in teaching to as many as 40 members of faculty from various departments of the varsity with a view to achieving academic excellence.

The workshop titled “Improving Quality of Education for Excellence” is being organized by the varsity’s Human Resources Development Centre at the Video Conference Hall and will continue for three days.

Chairperson Education department Dr Muhammad Bashir Gondal, Senior academic Dr Sher Zaman, former dean social sciences IIU Islamabad Prof Dr NB Jumani, and dean social sciences IIU Prof Dr Samina Malik are among the resources persons of the workshop. The workshop will put the spotlight on the benefits of co-learning, curriculum development, latest trends, concepts and ideas in various phases of the young learners’ mental and psychological development.

In his inaugural address on the occasion, Director HRDC Dr Tahir Iqbal Awan highlighted the pivotal role of the education system in the promotion and development of skills and abilities.

“Providing the students with all-important conducive learning environment is the prerequisite for helping them achieve the target of excellence,” Dr Tahir Iqbal said. The UoG administration and faculty are always ready and a step ahead in facilitating the students during their journey of higher education,” Dr Tahir Iqbal added.