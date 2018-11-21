Share:

OKARA - Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (r) Hashim Dogar visited the University of Okara (UoO), and inaugurated the Autumn 2018 Academic Session here the other day.

He interacted with the faculty and students, and discussed the Punjab government’s plans to introduce radical reforms in population welfare sector so that the families could enjoy a happy and healthy lifestyle. He also told the faculty that his department was working on devising a way to address the adolescents’ health issues. UoO Vice Chancellor Dr Zakria Zakar welcomed the minister and thanked him for sparing time for visiting the institute and spending time with students and teachers. He said: “I am thankful to the honourable minister for his arrival at the UoO that is going through a historical transition.

There should be a strong and regular interaction between government and the academic institutions as it helps flourish the culture of transparency, excellence, and development.” After a warm reception by the VC, the minister first had a formal discussion with the faculty members and then addressed a large gathering of the students. He said: “Our government is focusing on providing more resources and freedom to the universities so that they could exercise their powers and exploit their capabilities freely to build a healthy nation.” He added: “I am amazed at the way this university is being developed by the VC and the administration, and I am sure this will prove to be a centre of quality higher learning for the students of the vicinities in near future.”