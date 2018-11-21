Share:

MULTAN - Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said that the law and order situation in the country is deteriorating and all stakeholders should play due role to maintain peace.

Addressing a milad conference here on Tuesday, Hashmi claimed that those advocating peace has become a minority. He maintained that Islamabad has become a frightening place. "Renowned cleric like Maulana Samiul Haq is murdered in Islamabad and then an SP rank police officer is kidnapped from the city. No one is safe in Islamabad," he regretted.

He stressed upon all stakeholders to sit together and sort out solutions to the prevailing law and order problems. Hashmi was of the opinion that the government completely failed to deliver to the people. He said that the economy is crumbling, law and order deteriorating and poverty increasing. He said that the rulers befooled people in the name of 100 day agenda as not even single point of that agenda could be implemented.

CLEANLINESS DRIVE KICKED OFF

Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik inaugurated a grand cleanliness operation in the city, involving 100 workers and heavy machinery of the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Tuesday.

The campaign was launched from traffic-busy clock tower Chowk where workers first collected waste then and washed the area with water.

The DC said that important cross-sections, roads and public places of the city would be the first focus of the cleanliness operation and later it would be expanded to city's populated colonies, Mohallahs and streets.

The grand cleanliness operation was meant to clean all nooks and corners of Multan city, DC said. He disclosed that MWMC Board of Directors has decided to hire 400 sanitary workers and purchase heavy machinery to overpower shortage of manpower and equipment needed to provide services to a larger population of Multan.

He promised to pay salaries and allowances to all MWMC staff and added that they were already availing health facilities from government hospitals.

MWMC MD Iqbal Fareed said that smaller containers would be placed in streets of Mohallahs to enable people dump waste instead of throwing it out of their homes.

The MWMC chairman and other officials were present.

Later, an MWMC Squad comprising 100 personnel also took a round of the city along with heavy machinery to create awareness among the citizens about importance of cleanliness.