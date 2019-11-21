Share:

SIALKOT - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested as many as 34 accused Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon arrival at Sialkot international airport here.

According to senior FIA officials, some human traffickers and their agents had sent the accused illegally to Turkey after getting big amounts from them. The Turkish Security Agencies had arrested them for illegally entering into Turkish Territories and later they deported them to Pakistan.

Three dead, five injured in Tandianwala road accident

TANDIANWALA (INP): Three persons including two women died and five others sustained multiple injuries when a Sahiwal-bound passenger van collided with a tree in the limits of Bahlak Police here on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred as the driver fell asleep during driving and lost control over the van. The injured and the bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Tandlianwala.

Earlier, at least six members of a family, including children and women were killed in a deadly road accident in Badin, Sindh. Police and rescue officials, after being informed, had rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.