KARACHI - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh on Wednesday arrested an absconder involved in cases of illegal constructions in Mehmoodabad area of the megalopolis.Accused Muhammad Tahir

was arrested on a tip-off, said a handout. The arrested absconder was involved in the construction

of flats and illegal commercial units on residential plot with the assistance of officials from Sindh Building Control Authority and Sub-Registrar. He has been sent to Central Jail on Judicial Remand till November

22. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Establishment officers also conducted raids on the offices of DMC-