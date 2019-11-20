Share:

LAHORE - Adamjee Insurance and Magic River carved out convincing triumphs in the Argentine Republic Polo Cup 2019 Sponsored by Gerry’s after defeating their respective opponents here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Adamjee Insurance outscored Guard Group/Dascon Construction Company by 8½-2 in the first match of the day. Shah Shamyl Alam was top scorer from the winning side as he hammered a hat-trick while Kashif Jamal and Shah Qublai Alam hit a brace each and Rafay Sheikh struck one. From the losing side, Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani and Saqib Khan Khakwani scored one goal each.

Adamjee started the first chukker with a field goal to take 1-0 lead while they struck another field goal in the second chukker to strengthen their lead to 2-0. Guard Group/DCC then made a tremendous comeback by banging in two back-to-back goals to square the things at 2-2. It was all that Guard Group/DCC could get from the match as the next two chukkers were fully dominated by Adamjee, who pumped in two more goals in the third chukker to make it 4-2 and scored a quartet in the fourth and last chukker to win the match by 8½-2, as the winners had a half goal handicap advantage. Magic River outclassed Platinum Homes by 12-3½ in the second match of the day. From the winning side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana fired in fantastic five goals while Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo scored a quartet, Hassan Agha a brace and Abdul Rehman Monnoo a goal. From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Qadeer Ashfaq and Azam Hayat Noon converted one goal apiece.

Magic River were off to flying start as they thrashed two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead while Platinum Homes fought back well and struck one goal in the dying moments of the first chukker to reduce the deficit to 2-1. Magic River stamped their authority in the second chukker as they converted two field goals to enjoy 4-1 edge.

In the third chukker, Magic River also had a upper hand as they struck a quartet against one by Platinum Homes to enjoy 8-2 edge. The winning side fully dominated the fourth and last chukker as they smashed in another quartet to finish the match, having 12-2 lead. With one and a half goal handicap advantage for Platinum Homes, the final score was 12-3½ in favour of Magic River.