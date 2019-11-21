Share:

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and chief of Muslim Conference Sardar Atique Ahmad Khan called former PM Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence here on Wednesday) and inquired about his health. Talking on the occasion, Sardar Atique Ahmad said that Pakistan Muslim League was the only party which had adopted Kashmir policy strictly in accordance with the sayings of the Quaid-i-Azam. Right from Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed till now, your family has been at the forefront of politics in all difficult circumstances”, he observed.